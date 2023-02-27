The Virginia Master Naturalists has honored its Rivanna chapter for its diversity and inclusion efforts.

The Diversity and Inclusion Working Group of the Rivanna Master Naturalists has worked with community groups to provide opportunities for nature education, conservation and understanding of indigenous land stewardship. In 2022, the organization helped train teenage “Green Ambassadors” from a redlined community promote tree canopy expansion. That same year, the chapter also led a “Voices from the Land” program for kindergarten, first- and second-grade students.

Also in the past year, more than 150 chapter volunteers contributed to nearly 10,000 hours of stewardship, citizen science and education, according to a Rivanna Master Naturalists statement.

Certain members were recognized for milestone hours of service:

250 hours: Betsy Fechteler, Barbara Marshall, Lauren Record and Janet Walker.

500 hours: Bill Henry, Erin Johnson, Dean Joyner, Virginia Masterson, Christine Putnam and Armand Thieblot.

1,000 hours: Rod Walker.

2,500 hours: Clark Walter.

"Because of our efforts, waterways are cleaner, pollinator habitat has been expanded, trails for community enjoyment built and maintained, and much more," outgoing chapter President Beth Kuhn said in a statement.

The Rivanna Master Naturalists serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson.