Revised report shows home sales, prices up throughout the region

At the same time, the number of homes for sale at the end of the first quarter dropped 61% from the first quarter of last year, the report shows.

Greene County sales fell by 7% between the first quarters of 2020 and 2021, while the number of homes sold in Charlottesville rose 4% and Albemarle County homes sales increased by 22%.

In the meantime, Nelson County sales soared in the first quarter with 87% more homes sold in 2021 compared with the same time last year. Louisa County saw a 32% rise in homes sold, and Fluvanna County had a 45% increase.

The updated CAAR report shows the first-quarter housing market continuing signs of strong growth in the first quarter of 2021 with sales outpacing last year and home prices rising in all parts of the region.

A low supply of homes for sale continues to create a highly competitive market for buyers, which is driving up prices around the region and causing homes to sell much faster, the amended report states.

Homes in the region sold quickly, the figures show. They ranged from an average of 28 days on the market in Fluvanna to as long as 67 days in Nelson. Charlottesville homes sold, on average, 34 days after entering the market. Albemarle homes were available for an average 55 days before sale.