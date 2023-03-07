The Renaissance School will host its first annual Charlottesville Chess Classic on Saturday, March 18.

Charlottesville-area chess players from kindergarten to 12th grade are invited to compete at the five-round tournament. Trophies will be given to the top three finishers, according to a statement. No registration fee is required, and all equipment will be provided.

The tournament will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Renaissance School at 418 E. Jefferson St. in Charlottesville. Preregistration to enter the event is required at https://renaissanceschool.org/student-life/chess-classic. The deadline for entries is March 16.

The Renaissance School is a private school for grades nine through 12.