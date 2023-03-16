Charlottesville and Albemarle residents can now sign up to dispose of old computers, printers, televisions and more free of charge in April.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will hold its electronic waste collection day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center, located at 4576 Dick Woods Road west of Charlottesville in Albemarle.

Residents must register in advance for a specific time window at www.rivanna.org/ewaste. For more information about the collection, visit the website.