For parents with children who have a passion or interest in music, registration is now open for the Front Porch’s spring break and summer camps.

Children between 4 and 8 years old are welcome to participate in the camp programs that “incorporate instrument exploration, movement, singing, and creative play,” according to Front Porch’s website. No prior musical experience is necessary.

The programs will be hosted at the Front Porch’s downtown Charlottesville location at 221 E. Water St. from April 3 to Aug.18 over spring and summer breaks.

“Each day will include music, games, open-ended art time, creative play stations, and time outside. Children will be split into groups for age-appropriate lessons and activities,” Front Porch said in a statement.

Weeks are divided into four themes this year: “Down on the Farm,” “Under the Sea,” “The Great Outdoors,” “Creatures Great and Small” and “Fairy Tales.”

There is a $395 weekly registration fee with an optional nonrefundable $50 cancellation insurance fee. Children can be registered for one or multiple weeks.

Registration is available online at frontporch.org.

The Front Porch is a nonprofit music school in Charlottesville that offers group classes, private lessons, workshops, concerts, instrument rentals and more to the community.