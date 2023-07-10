Fluvanna is looking for its 21st generation of leaders.

Applications are open for the Fluvanna Leadership Development Program.

The mission of the program is to educate residents about the county’s issues and challenges and encourage participation within the community.

Future leaders will learn about schools, the county government, community service, economic development and infrastructure, according to a statement. Students will also engage in a group project before completing the program.

Classes will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every other Thursday, except holidays. Students will be given the chance to meet with “everyone who’s anyone in the county,” according to the statement.

The program kicks off with an orientation and in-person mixer on Aug. 24 and ends with a graduation ceremony and dinner in mid-March.

Presentations will be held by individuals from county offices and departments, schools, law enforcement, fire and rescue departments and businesses. Students will get a chance to “grill county officials and other speakers appropriately,” according to the statement.

More than 400 people have completed the Fluvanna Leadership Development Program since its inception in 2003. Some graduates have filled county government elected and professional positions.

Membership for those interested costs $75, which covers a bus tour of the county, free lunch, graduation dinner and snacks, according to the statement. The class requires no prerequisites. To graduate, students must attend at least 15 of the 18 sessions.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 11, or until the class reaches capacity.