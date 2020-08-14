Region's rate of positive tests shows COVID-19 spread has slowed

“In comparison to the Eastern region, we feel we’re in a better position,” said McKay. “There’s always a potential for an uptick in the rate as things open up and the schools go back into session. As the public schools, private schools and colleges come back, we’ll see the opportunity for an increase in cases and possibly rates. It will take a couple of weeks to see where we’re headed.”

As of Friday, there have been a total of 44 deaths in the region, including 16 in Albemarle County and 15 in Charlottesville, the figures show. Fluvanna County has had nine deaths since the pandemic struck the region in March. Louisa and Greene counties have had two deaths each and Nelson County has yet to have a COVID-19-related death.

No deaths were reported between Aug. 7 and Friday in the region, statistics show.

“If we look at the day-to-day data, it gives us a snapshot of the virus’ impact in time. The data is looking backward to tell us where we were,” McKay said. “We can see trends in hindsight and we use that data to make decisions now. If we see an uptick, we can use it to decide what we need to do to address the issue from a public health standpoint.”