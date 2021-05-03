Region's housing market sees fewer for-sale signs and higher prices

Beckham said he believes much of the demand is fueled by younger adults getting jobs, getting married and having children.

“We have a whole generation entering the market, and that generation is fueling a lot of demand. They’re making kids, they’re settling into jobs and they’re no longer in a space where living out of a condo on the Downtown Mall is attractive,” he said.

Beckham said the low supply is likely caused by a variety of reasons. One is the surge in home improvements during COVID-caused social restrictions. Another is that while homeowners may be interested in getting top dollar for their homes, they are concerned about finding homes they can afford to move into when theirs sell.

“I think a lot of people have really invested a lot of time and money into the houses they’re in during COVID-19 [restrictions]. They’ve settled in,” he said. “Between the fear of not having a place they can afford to move to and the investment in the homes they’re in, I think we’re going to see fewer homes on the market this year.”