Regal theater at Stonefield to temporarily shut down; other cinemas offering private screenings

Many of the details are still being worked out, Polson said, such as price and the films available to screen, but he said the hope is that these screenings will allow people to come back to the movies and feel safe.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the past seven to eight months to improve the theater; we’ve installed ionizers in the air conditioning systems, started electrostatic cleaning, repainted and installed new carpet tiles,” Polson said. “These are the kind of improvements and refurbishments that can be hard to do when you’re open 365 days a year.”

Though much is uncertain in the movie theater industry’s future, Polson said he is hopeful that these safety measures and private screenings will help breathe life into the industry.

Polson said that after months of furloughs, the Violet Crown was forced to lay off 21 employees, leaving him as the sole operator of the theater. However, he said he is hopeful that once things pick back up again, the theater will be able to rehire staff.

