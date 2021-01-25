Redeveloped Southwood to include park named after Bennett's Five Pillars

Bennett, currently in his 12th year as coach at Virginia, led the Cavaliers to the team’s first NCAA national championship in 2019, and a program-record seven consecutive seasons with at least 23 wins.

Community members working on the first village began discussing road names, and originally considered naming a road after Bennett, or his wife, Laurel, Rosensweig said.

“There were some second thoughts on the part of folks in Southwood about naming roads for people, so they started turning their attention to things that were more abstract,” he said.

One of the road names will be Cardinal, while the main road is going to be Horizons, because residents like the idea of Southwood being “a new horizon for everybody.”

“They still wanted to talk to Tony because they felt like his values, the five pillars, were very consistent with their values of community, affordability, togetherness, and so I invited Tony to join them for one of their planning sessions and it was just really great,” Rosensweig said.

Bennett said that on the call, residents shared their vision for what they want to do and why they wanted to name the park after the pillars.