Red Carpet Inn residents told to leave on short notice

For many who were living at the Red Carpet Inn on U.S. 29, last week brought surprise, stress and shock after they found out they would have to leave the property with only a few days notice.
Jamie White spent his Wednesday morning packing up his four children’s stuffed animals, board games and a Christmas tree into his and a friend’s vehicles. White said he found out that he had to leave while watching the local TV news.
“I work a lot, and I saw the two guys who live over there on the news and they were talking about it,” he said. “I said, ‘I know those dudes,’ and I saw the hotel.”
The property had been home to several long-term residents — some of whom lived there as long as five years — who couldn’t find housing elsewhere due to prior evictions, poor credit scores or a number of other issues.
Virginia Supportive Housing, the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless and the Piedmont Housing Alliance recently bought the site, which they plan to turn into approximately 140 affordable apartments and a commercial building.
Many of those who were staying at the motel and moving out last week said they knew about the coming project but were not told in advance they would have to leave in early March. The organizations involved in the redevelopment say the motel owner was responsible for notifying guests. By last Tuesday night, about 20 guests were still on the site, staff said, and about five of those were long-term.
As he packed car seats and baking sheets into his car, White said he thought the deadline to move out was 4 p.m. Wednesday, but was told that morning that it was 11 a.m. and if he was still there after that time “police would escort me off the premises.”
“Some people just don’t care about other people — they live their lives, and it is what it is,” he said. “I had to take a day off of work, lose wages, but what can you do?”
TazMarie, who was the only person staying at the motel last week receiving assistance from TJACH, said she has moved around to three hotels and was at the Red Carpet since October.
“Sometimes I think I was better off in my car,” she said. “It’s stressful; being homeless is very stressful.”
TazMarie said she found out from the head of housekeeping that everyone had to be out by Wednesday.
“We never were officially notified by anyone,” she said as she prepped her room Tuesday night, putting belongings into bags and boxes.
TazMarie and other former Red Carpet Inn residents were given 30-day stays at the Fairfield Inn across U.S. 29 through TJACH. Although some have housing plans, others do not.
Sunshine Mathon, executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said after months of preparation for the purchase of the site, there was “a clear understanding that advance notification was the owner’s responsibility and that the closing would occur by mid-March.”
“When this communication did not happen, it caused a number of guests unnecessary difficulty and anxiety,” he said in an email. “We were disheartened and frustrated to learn that the owner of the Red Carpet Inn did not properly notify guests that they would need to find different accommodations by early March.”
Chris Tyler, owner of the Red Carpet Inn, said he was notified at 4:20 p.m. March 5 that everyone had to be out of the hotel the next week.
“If it were up to me, this is entirely too quick a movement to close anything, but I have to do what I have to do,” he said.
Long-term guests at the Red Carpet Inn paid a week at a time, Tyler said. A regular room was $362.81 a week while a room with a kitchenette was $401.52 — both prices include tax.
“I have 117 rooms, and they think that I have 117 long-term guests that are being kicked out on the streets,” Tyler said last week. “That’s not the case at all. I think I counted five.”
Anthony Haro, executive director of TJACH, said knowing how much it costs to stay in the motel brings to light the “unfortunate state of affordable housing in our community.”
“There’s many issues going on with barriers to getting into housing — eviction history, criminal history, credit score, income requirements, security deposits,” he said “All those things make people end up needing to live in places like this.”
Ahead of new apartments being built, the current rooms on the motel site will be renovated for non-congregate emergency shelter for homeless persons. The PHA and TJACH estimated those renovations will be finished by late April.
There was also misunderstanding about whether people could live on the site as the initial renovations happened, as some former Red Carpet Inn tenants said they were told they would be moved to other buildings on site during the construction.
“Never, at any time, did any of the partners communicate that guests could stay on site during the necessary renovations,” Mathon said.
Ultimately, some might be eligible to return to the property when the non-congregate emergency shelter is open, he said.
Staff at the Red Carpet Inn said they were told the sale would happen sometime in March or April, but were not told about their employment ending until just a few days beforehand.
“I feel like we were put in the dark so that people wouldn’t leave before it closed,” one employee said.
Eric Allen, who had been living at the motel since October, said he didn’t trust many organizations in the community from prior experiences, and now he had lost trust in more.
Allen and his husband pushed a cart full of their belongings across U.S. 29 to the Fairfield Inn on Wednesday, until motel staff helped drive some of their additional items to their new temporary home.
“I wouldn’t feel as hurt and betrayed if they would have helped us more, let us be able to stay here and given us a heads-up, even if it had just been a month,” he said. “That’s 30 days that social workers, caseworkers in different programs could have helped us out more.”
Lorry Gorman, who lived in the motel with her friend Valerie for five years, said the process to get assistance while finding housing is “fragmented and therefore ineffective.”
“We’re not asking for the moon; we’re asking, is it possible to get a one-bedroom apartment for $1,000 or under?” she said.
Gorman and Valerie, who declined to give her last name, said they were hesitant to accept the 30-day stay at the Fairfield Inn and were skeptical about any follow up.
“I said to the executive director this morning, may I please see the plan of action?” Valerie said. “He had no answer to my question.”
Mathon said if assistance with shelter is still needed after 30 days, additional help to bridge any gaps to a housing option will be available.