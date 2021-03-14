Red Carpet Inn residents told to leave on short notice

As he packed car seats and baking sheets into his car, White said he thought the deadline to move out was 4 p.m. Wednesday, but was told that morning that it was 11 a.m. and if he was still there after that time “police would escort me off the premises.”

“Some people just don’t care about other people — they live their lives, and it is what it is,” he said. “I had to take a day off of work, lose wages, but what can you do?”

TazMarie, who was the only person staying at the motel last week receiving assistance from TJACH, said she has moved around to three hotels and was at the Red Carpet since October.

“Sometimes I think I was better off in my car,” she said. “It’s stressful; being homeless is very stressful.”

TazMarie said she found out from the head of housekeeping that everyone had to be out by Wednesday.

“We never were officially notified by anyone,” she said as she prepped her room Tuesday night, putting belongings into bags and boxes.

TazMarie and other former Red Carpet Inn residents were given 30-day stays at the Fairfield Inn across U.S. 29 through TJACH. Although some have housing plans, others do not.