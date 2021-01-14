Record $229,415.58 in donations helps Santa Fund meet families' changing needs

“We’ve been helping families that are having problems, with the predominate request being internet access,” she said. “Many parents with reduced employment because of the virus or who have lost employment cannot afford to pay their Comcast or Ting bill for internet. That’s money that may have to go for food.”

According to national figures, the average cost of high-speed internet is about $57 a month. That does not include an average $15 for equipment rental, franchise fees or state and local taxes, which can easily jack a bill up to $75 or more.

For many families, the Santa Fund has helped more than one student by providing internet access, including providing access to remote areas via mobile internet centers.

“For a single parent with reduced employment or lost employment, even $29 for a three-month internet bill may be too much because that money has to go for food,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve been able to provide some financial help so they can stay connected or provide hotspots so the students can still log on. We’ve also helped provide car repair for families so they can take their children to remote learning centers and still go to work to keep their jobs.”

The fund also has fielded requests for financial assistance to stave off electricity disconnects and evictions and for food assistance.