REC makes progress in restoring power, but 6,000 still in the dark

About 6,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, or REC, member-owners remained without power on Sunday night, the company said, down from more than 98,000 customers barely less than a week ago.

The co-op said in a news release that workers worked in Sunday afternoon's rain to restore power to as many customers as they could. Their work included the ongoing work of replacing 520 broken poles, setting new transformer and stringing new wires. Replacing one pole can take several hours, the co-op said in the release. The utility should be able to complete its power restoration work soon, a spokesperson said in the release.

“With our Mutual Aid Army from more than 10 different states, we are confident we can restore the remaining outages in the coming days,” said Casey Hollins, Managing Director – Communications and Public Relations.

Hollins stressed that the provider understands the tremendous burden on people affected by the outages.

REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.