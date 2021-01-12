REACH program assists low-income residents

Area congregations are teaming up to give a boost to low-income people in the area.

The Alliance for Interfaith Ministries has expanded its REACH Program after a successful pilot.

Many of the participants will be low-income seniors already working with AIM in some capacity.

Many of those enrolled are also served in the Secure Seniors Program, which provides assistance to people who are 50 or older and are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“We’re trying to fill that gap so they can get services,” said Jean Bourbeau, AIM’s intake and volunteer manager.

The program pairs volunteers primarily with seniors in the community who lack family or other community support systems and are having difficulty meeting their needs.

REACH started about a year ago as a pilot through First Presbyterian Church, but has since expanded. Volunteers provide monthly deliveries of supplies to those enrolled. The packages include basic necessities like toilet paper, soap, toothpaste and food.

Bourbeau said many of the people the program serves may not be able to make rent payments because they’re on social security and can’t work because of health reasons.