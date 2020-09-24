Rassawek makes National Trust's list of most endangered places

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has included Rassawek in its annual America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list.

The James River Water Authority has proposed to build a water intake and pump station near Point of Fork at the confluence of the Rivanna and James rivers. The site played a role in the Revolutionary War and was home to Rassawek, the capital of the Monacan Indian Nation.

“The history of more than 5,000 years of Monacan people is written in the soil and landscape of Rassawek, providing a tangible connection to ancestors, many of whom did not survive the arrival of the English and are buried there,” Katherine Malone-France, chief preservation officer of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in a news release.

Earlier this year, Preservation Virginia included Rassawek in its Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places program. According to the release, the statewide historic preservation organization successfully nominated the Monacan capital site to the National Trust’s list to raise awareness.