As temperatures and lakeside land development rise, people can expect to see more toxic bacteria in the lakes of Central Virginia.

Lake Anna in Louisa County is the most recent example of a growing trend; state officials have announced it is unsafe to swim in the water because of algae blooms.

Exposure to blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, can cause in skin rashes and gastrointestinal illnesses, including symptoms such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. That’s why the Virginia Department of Health continues to advise people to not swim in Lake Anna as well as six other sites in the commonwealth until toxic levels are reduced.

“You do not want to touch blue-green algae,” Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette told The Daily Progress. “People can become extremely ill if you ingest it, and your skin can break out in rashes. Take much caution near it and do not swim in it.”

Cyanobacteria blooms in freshwater bodies because of excess nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus from human activities, including agricultural runoff and wastewater discharge.

“Ample nutrients, usually from fertilizer runoff and sediment buildup, which is the case in Lake Anna, help algae grow rapidly,” Michael Pace, head of the Pace Aquatic Ecology Lab at the University of Virginia, told The Daily Progress.

Warm temperatures, calm water and sunlight also promote algal growth, leading to harmful blooms that can threaten aquatic ecosystems and human health. In Lake Anna, property development has resulted in massive levels of fertilizer flowing into the 13,000-acre lake.

“There has been massive development around the lake in the last 20 or so years,” Sublette said. “You combine that with rising water temperatures and those factors are compounded to create stronger algal and more frequent algal blooms.”

Lake Anna is not the only Virginia body of water that’s had to close due to algae blooms this summer. In June, both the lake at Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County and the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake outside Roanoke were closed due to dangerous blooms.

“In Albemarle, we are proactive with our testing unlike many other localities,” Jim Barbour, the superintendent of parks for Albemarle County, said. “We were able to detect high levels of algae early and work to mitigate it through many processes and extensive testing to reopen the beaches.”

While crews are working to remediate the immediate problem, there could be long-lasting effects.

“Long term, if an area’s watershed and runoff situation is not addressed we could see more of these blooms,” Dail Laughinghouse, a professor specializing in harmful algal blooms at the University of Florida, told The Daily Progress.

Experts in the field of algal bloom say that treating larger lakes such as Lake Anna is much more difficult because wind can help to spread the bacteria away from a treatment area. Treatment options also have to comply with local regulations regarding chemicals in the water.

“A large lake it is nearly impossible to treat it 100%, and you also don’t want to kill everything in the lake. It’s not a pool,” Laughinghouse said. “You have to find the right balance between having enough bacteria in the water to keep it alive but not so much that it is unsafe for people.”

“There is always a risk when putting chemicals into the water but the ones being used at Lake Anna are the best and most safe ones that can be used,” Pace said. “They don’t create chemical accumulation long term and their byproducts are water and air.”

Experts have confidence in those working to make Lake Anna safe to swim in again before the summer season is over.

“There is a strong citizen science group helping in Lake Anna that knows what they are doing and overtime will help to better understand the lake moving forward to prevent these blooms from hopefully happening again,” Pace said.

A harmful algal bloom map is regularly updated to reflect the advisory status of Lake Anna.