Rain, sleet and cold at night, Jefferson's weather notes make it online

He made more than 18,500 weather observations at locations that included Monticello and Washington, D.C.. He also noted the weather in Paris, France during his tenure as ambassador.

Jefferson’s entries include temperature, general weather conditions and sometimes details on barometric pressure, air moisture, wind direction and force, and rain or snowfall. He also often included notes on seasonal changes, wildlife and the appearance of certain bird species in the spring or the first availability of produce such as peas and strawberries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Jefferson’s data will be put to use by researchers investigating climate change and by historians interested in the details of weather in that period,” McClure said. “His notations about arrival of migratory birds in the spring and other seasonal aspects of plant and animal life can be used by modern ecologists interested in how those patterns may have changed through time.”

Putting the papers together and getting them online was no simple clerical task. Jefferson, as a men of his age were wont to do, wrote his notes longhand and in cursive at a time when spelling did not follow the hard and fast rules it does today. It was also a time of stylized handwriting.