Questions with answers about omicron variant from Dr. Petri

I’ve heard people who don’t believe in vaccination say that omicron shows why we don’t need a vaccine, that the virus will do what it will do. But it seems to me that people who don’t get vaccinated provide an environment for the virus to continue to mutate. Don’t we have some kind of civic responsibility to get vaccinated ? Yes. The more people who are vaccinated the fewer chances for the virus to mutate, since it can only grow and mutate when infecting us. But a bigger reason to get vaccinated in my mind is to protect yourself and your family. This is a terrible disease, with as many as one out of every five patients hospitalized with hypoxia (low oxygen in the blood) passing away from the infection, not to mention the suffering from being ill in the survivors, or the “long-haul” symptoms that can extend for months. I bet the most ardent supporters of vaccination are the nurses, respiratory therapists and hospitalists at UVa who are in the trenches helping our community through the pandemic, and sadly firsthand experiencing the suffering of patients and their families.

I have a 4-y-old granddaughter. I have gotten two Moderna shots and a booster. I feel safe being around her, but her other grandparents have not been vaccinated, and she spends a lot of time with them, too. Could she become infected through them and then also expose me? What should I do here? Mary Ann and I have a two year old granddaughter (with a second on the way this month!), so I can appreciate the joy that you have being with your granddaughter, and the dilemma about possible COVID-19 exposure. It is possible for your granddaughter to have an asymptomatic infection and expose you to COVID-19. The best prevention of course will be for her other grandparents to be vaccinated. This is very important for grandparents, not only to protect their grandchildren, but protect themselves as 80% of the approximately 800,000 deaths due to COVID in the US have been in those of us who are 65 years of age and older. Until they are vaccinated, you could ask if they can avoid contact with your granddaughter if they have any cold or flu symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.