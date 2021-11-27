Questions about local USPS management and staffing remain unanswered

Warner also said earlier this month a new acting postmaster was hired in Charlottesville and USPS added two other senior post office officials, one on integration and one on operations, to the office. Bogenberger also did not answer questions about who those three officials are, why they were brought in and who decided to hire them.

At Warner's most recent press conference Nov. 4, he also said that 21 postal employees will “come from all around Virginia” and will be here “through the whole surge of the holidays” to deliver packages.

“It is routine for postal employees and substitute carriers to assist nearby post offices with coverage or during periods of high volumes,” Bogenberger said in an email. “When management positions become vacant, those positions are covered by another employee who serves in an ‘acting’ role.”

The last time the Charlottesville Post Office had a full-time postmaster was in 2018, and no one who has filled in since has been listed on the USPS postmaster finder webpage. Cloteal Farmer, who became the Charlottesville postmaster in 2017, is still listed as the Charlottesville postmaster on the webpage, but when Farmer is looked up by her name, it says she went to the Glen Allen Post Office in late 2018.