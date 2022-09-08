 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queen Elizabeth in Charlottesville: "It was just amazing to see everyone fall silent"

A ticket to see Queen Elizabeth II was the hottest ticket in town in July, 1976, when the monarch visited Charlottesville to mark the country's Bicentennial.

Larry Sabato, founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, says Sandy Gilliam, now retired protocol officer from the UVa, got him a ticket onto the Lawn, incidentally not far from where he now lives in Pavilion IV.

"I got to see everyone as they came down the steps of the Rotunda," said Sabato, listing the names of those in the entourage, which included the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, UVa President Frank Hereford and his wife Ann, and Governor Mills Godwin.

"She very graciously and very slowly walked all the way down the Lawn to Cabell Hall," Sabato said. "People were just hushed. It was just amazing to see everyone fall silent in the presence of the queen."

Sabato said that two male Lawn residents had been chosen to show the royal couple what kind of living quarters they had.

"Prince Philip-- who was very impish-- said, 'Oh, you two live together, do you?' Everyone else laughed, but the Queen shot him a look that would have killed the Swiss Guard."

Sabato noted that President Gerald Ford had visited Charlottesville just a few days earlier to celebrate the American Bicentennial at the annual naturalization ceremony at Monticello.

"So it was a big week in Charlottesville."

