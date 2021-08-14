Quarterly siren test for North Anna nuclear power station set for Wednesday

State and local officials, along with Dominion Energy, will conduct a quarterly test of the Emergency Alert System and early warning siren system around the North Anna Power Station at approximately 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

A steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Louisa, Orange, Caroline, Hanover and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the nuclear power station.

The Emergency Alert System test is scheduled to last about a minute.

According to a news release, if there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four three-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a one-minute silent interval. The total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.

— Staff reports