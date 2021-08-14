 Skip to main content
Quarterly siren test for North Anna nuclear power station set for Wednesday
Quarterly siren test for North Anna nuclear power station set for Wednesday

North Anna Power Station

The North Anna Power Station is located in Louisa County.

 RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH FILE

State and local officials, along with Dominion Energy, will conduct a quarterly test of the Emergency Alert System and early warning siren system around the North Anna Power Station at approximately 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

A steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Louisa, Orange, Caroline, Hanover and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the nuclear power station.

The Emergency Alert System test is scheduled to last about a minute.

According to a news release, if there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four three-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a one-minute silent interval. The total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.

— Staff reports

