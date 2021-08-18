PVCC's Frank Friedman to step down at school year's end

Friedman also worked on behalf of children who have yet to enter school. As a board member of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, he has been involved in the charity’s preschool programs for those less advantaged.

“He joined our board in 2001 and, as an educator, his main thrust with us was helping build our early education efforts,” said Ravi Respeto, president of the local United Way. “A lot of the work he did on our board was helping with grant-making decisions on organizations involved in early education. He helped decide how we allocated funds to organizations that were making sure children were ready to learn when getting to kindergarten.”

Respeto said Friedman also impacted the United Way’s efforts to help residents to gain financial stability and workforce training.

Friedman worked with the University of Virginia to turn a donor’s $5 million gift into a $9.5 million scholarship for students transferring from PVCC and the creation of an inter-college liaison to help shepherd students wanting to transfer.

The Piedmont Scholars program will provide scholarships to 25 PVCC students who graduate with associate's degrees and transfer to UVa. The scholarships are part of the University Achievement Award program.

“Frank is a very innovative and effective leader who has served our community better than well for many years,” said Charles Rotgin Jr., of Great Eastern Management Co. Rotgin has served with Friedman on the chamber’s board of directors. “We have been fortunate to have had him in many leadership roles in addition to his PVCC responsibilities, and his competence will be both remembered and missed.”

