Piedmont Virginia Community College has been awarded Campus Compact’s Eduardo J. Padrón Award for Institutional Transformation.

Campus Compact is a national coalition of colleges and universities. The award recognizes institutionwide efforts to address issues of public concern in order to serve the common good, according to Campus Compact’s website.

PVCC President Jean Runyon noted in a statement the school's commitment to preparing students for lives of engaged citizenship. These initiatives include mandatory civic engagement classes to graduate and the college’s “PVCC Votes!” initiative to engage student voters, according to Runyon.

“We believe our civic engagement work contributes to the economic, civic and cultural vitality of our region, the Commonwealth of Virginia, our nation and the world,” said Runyon. “As we embark on our next 50 years of excellence and impact, we will continue to promote civic engagement as a core element of our mission as a college.”

PVCC is a two-year college that primarily serves residents from the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. It’s one of 23 community colleges in the Virginia Community College System.