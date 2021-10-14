PVCC unveils Pathways funding campaign

“Like many of the students attending PVCC today, Jim began his educational journey as a community college student while working two part-time jobs,” she said. Stultz said she and her husband also see her father in PVCC students.

“My dad spent over 60 years as an upstanding and energetic member of the Charlottesville community,” she said. “Jim and I see this same determination and hard work in the students that we meet at PVCC. We hope our gift can inspire others to recognize that an investment in PVCC is an investment in the community and it is one that will pay dividends for all of us.”

Friedman said he appreciates the Stultzes’ contribution and hopes other will also step up to support the school.

“I look forward to working together with our friends, alumni, and supporters to ensure the college has the resources necessary to connect our students and community with their full potential,” he said.

Friedman said that growing public support of PVCC programs has helped the college provide new initiatives.