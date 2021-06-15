PVCC to lift wages for work-study, hourly employees

Piedmont Virginia Community College employees will see their hourly pay hiked to a minimum of $15 beginning July 1, college officials announced Tuesday.
The pay raise will affect about 45 hourly employees and federal work-study students. The college’s full-time employees already receive a minimum of $15 an hour.
Officials said the increase “better reflects the cost of living and is deemed to be crucial in moving the college forward by attracting employees from across the region.”
“The last 16 months have been tough, and the time is right for PVCC to offer a $15 hourly rate for wage employees and students in the federal work-study program. The change reflects an increase of $2.65 for the lowest paid wage employee and $5.50 for work-study students,” said Ben Copeland, Piedmont's vice president of finance and administrative services.
Work-study jobs allow students to go to class and work on campus, providing flexible hours to accommodate coursework and extra-curricular activities while providing experience.
— Staff reports