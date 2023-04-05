Piedmont Virginia Community College will host the new Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Doré on Thursday.

Doré is the 10th person to lead the commonwealth's system of 23 community colleges. He began his duties on April 1, succeeding Sharon Morrissey, who had served as interim chancellor since July 2022.

The gathering is part of Doré’s “listening tours” to visit all of the colleges within the Virginia Community College System. He is expected to meet members of PVCC leadership and administration, the PVCC board, students and faculty. Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communication Susan Pollard will also join Doré.

Doré’s visit is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. in PVCC’s V. Earl Dickinson Building.