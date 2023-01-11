PVCC to host free screening of Vinegar Hill documentary next week

Piedmont Virginia Community College plans to host a free screening and discussion next week of a documentary addressing the destruction of Charlottesville’s Vinegar Hill neighborhood. The film’s directors will be in attendance.

The screening will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Room 229 of the Main Building Auditorium on campus.

“Raised/Razed” debuted in May 2022. The film is Lorenzo Dickerson and Jordy Yager’s examination of the effects of federally funded urban renewal programs through the lens of Vinegar Hill, a former Black neighborhood in downtown Charlottesville.

PVCC said the screening is in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is the day before the event on campus.

“We hope that the documentary and discussion provide an opportunity to reflect about the past,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said in a statement, “and also look forward to the future with a commitment to inclusion, equity and social justice.”

Connie Jorgensen, an assistant professor of political science and civic engagement coordinator at PVCC, will moderate the discussion with Dickerson and Yager.

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.pvcc.edu/raised.