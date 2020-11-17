PVCC gets top ranking for state from analytic organization

Piedmont Virginia Community College has been listed as the state’s top community college by an organization that analyzes a variety of databases and information to formulate rankings.

Niche has listed PVCC as the top choice based on academics, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Census Bureau information and reviews from students and alumni.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are many outstanding community colleges in Virginia. To be ranked number one by Niche is recognition of the talent, dedication and hard work of our faculty and staff. Because of their efforts PVCC students succeed and that is our goal,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said.

According to the Niche ranking, PVCC also finished in the top 50 of 853 community colleges and two-year degree colleges, placing at number 48.

Niche gave the school an A+ grade for safety and A grades for student life and location. It gave s B+ grade for diversity and B- grades for faculty and value.

Besides colleges, Niche also ranks schools, neighborhoods and companies.