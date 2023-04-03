Piedmont Virginia Community College has been recognized for its commitment to promoting voting among its campus members.

Through December 2024, the college will be designated a “Voter Friendly Campus” by two national organizations: the Campus Vote Project and NASPA-Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

It’s PVCC’s fourth time receiving the designation, according to the college.

This year, the designation was awarded to 258 colleges and universities across the country, including a range of two-year and four-year, public and private programs. PVCC is one of 41 community colleges in the nation to earn the designation, according to the college.

“Students are passionate about the issues facing our communities and world today, and they are motivated to be part of the solutions,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said in a statement. “We strive to prepare students to be engaged participants in our democracy.”

PVCC is a two-year college that primarily serves residents from the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. It’s one of 23 community colleges in the Virginia Community College System.