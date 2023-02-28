The Piedmont Virginia Community College board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday

According to a meeting agenda, highlights include a presentation on the EMS Paramedic Program and a report from the board's chair on PVCC’s upcoming 50th anniversary gala.

A sign-up sheet for public comment will be available 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting, according to a statement from the college.

The meeting is planned for 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Main Building North Mall Meeting Room on the college’s main campus in Charlottesville.

PVCC is a two-year college that primarily serves residents from the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. It’s one of 23 community colleges in the Virginia Community College System.