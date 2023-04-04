Piedmont Virginia Community College has created a scholarship in memory of Nicklous Pendleton, a student recently killed by gun violence.

The Nicklous Pendleton Memorial Scholarship Fund will be awarded annually to graduates of Louisa County High School enrolled in associate degree programs at PVCC, according to the college.

Pendleton was killed during a shooting in Charlottesville’s 10th & Page neighborhood in February. He was a PVCC student majoring in business at the time.

“Ultimately, he would have owned a successful business one day. You just knew that,” said Pendleton’s mother Cristen Bowles in the PVCC statement. “While Nick was taken from us too soon, community college was an important part of his story and his part of the American dream. We would like to use his legacy to support other students and help provide this important avenue for upward mobility and success.”

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Nick’s family and friends to honor his legacy in such an impactful way,” said PVCC Dean of Student Services Andrew Renshaw in the statement. “This new scholarship will help ensure that future students at PVCC have the necessary financial resources to pursue their educational and career goals.”

For more information on the Nicklous Pendleton Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit pvcc.edu/donors-friends/pendleton-scholarship.