Progress staff earns 10 VPA honors for work in 2020

The Daily Progress staff earned 10 awards, including two first-place and five second-place honors, in the Virginia Press Association's annual contest for 2020.

The awards were announced over the course of this week, culminating in a virtual ceremony Thursday morning.

Photographers Andrew Shurtleff and Erin Edgerton each earned a first-place for photos they took last year. Shurtleff was recognized in the pictorial photo category for an image of a young BMX bike rider. Edgerton was recognized in sports photography for an image of University of Virginia women's basketball guard Dominique Toussaint corralling a loose ball.

Second-place awards went to Shurtleff, former Progress reporter Nolan Stout, editorial page editor Anita Shelburne, city editor Jenny Rector and reporters Stout, Bryan McKenzie and Katherine Knott. Knott, McKenzie and Stout were honored for their in-depth coverage of disputes about the Charlottesville Fire Department's annual budget.

Shelburne earned a nod for her collected body of editorial work over 2020. Rector was recognized for headline writing.

Stout's coverage of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail's dealings with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement earned him an individual award for breaking news writing.