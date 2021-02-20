Private shooting preserve proposed for Albemarle raises concerns

According to the state, new applications are required to provide a map of the shooting preserve area showing the boundaries and acreage of the preserve. It’s unclear if a map was submitted with the Horseshoe application, as it was not included with information received from DWR by The Daily Progress.

As of this past week, the state said the application had not yet been approved.

The property is owned by Horseshoe CV LLC, and the application was submitted by Peter Goodwin, who was listed as the manager of the property. An initial application was submitted in June, but it was incomplete, and a second application was submitted earlier this month.

“We are simply establishing a private preserve and have no further comment,” said Jenny Germroth, whose email address was listed on the application.

According to DWR, there are eight licensed private shooting preserves in Albemarle.

The state requires shooting preserves to have a minimum of 100 acres, place signs designating the area as a "Licensed Shooting Preserve" along all boundaries and require all people hunting, or assisting in hunting, on the property to have a state hunting license.