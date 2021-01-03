Previous Distinguished Dozen honorees

Richard R. Brown, Free Town heritage, environmental activist; Marie Carter, community volunteer, chairwoman for the Lord’s Kitchen; the Rev. Jennifer Durant, Episcopal priest with Lou Gehrig’s disease; William Gardner, volunteer robotics competition coach; Jay Gillenwater, co-founder of the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards; Andre Hakes, lawyer and gay-rights activist; Mike and Lisa Himes, volunteers with Fluvanna County’s Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels; Lucian Jackson, community outreach worker at Club Yancey; Beth Laine, art teacher and community volunteer; Tim Payne, volunteer search and rescue commander; Rickey E. White, pastor of Union Run Baptist Church, community volunteer; Charles Wood, founder of the Companion Animal Fund.

Margery Daniel, volunteer with the local United Way, other groups; Sarad Davenport, executive director of the City of Promise; Sue Dougherty, assistant principal of Charlottesville Catholic School; Stacy Greer and Wanda McGhee, operators of two thrift stores through their nonprofit, the Christian Outreach Program and Pregnancy Center; Eddie Harris, REAL Dads educator; Jennifer King, board president and volunteer with the Sexual Assault Resource Agency; Rotary Club member; Dr. Karen Maughan, family physician at UVa; Kari L. Miller, elder care coordinator, owner of The Next Phase; Todd Niemeier, operations director for the Urban Agriculture Collective of Charlottesville; James R. Peterson, volunteer for the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary, other groups; Kate Tamarkin, music director, conductor of the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and creator, program coordinator of Hospice of the Piedmont’s Music by the Bedside program; Alison Webb, co-founder of the Virginia Institute for Autism.