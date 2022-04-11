 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Preston Ave. and portion of Grady Ave. to be closed off for Saturday bike race

  • 0
032522-cdp-news-bikes563.JPG

ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Charlottesville Community Bikes volunteer Chris Canty (right) helps Justin Bryant, 8, (left) fix his bike during a mobile repair clinic in March on Riverside Ave. Community Bikes plans to hosts two clinics per month through the summer. For more information visit www.charlottesvillecommunitybikes.org.

 andrew shurtleff

The first Charlottesville Criterium and Bike Fest will be held Saturday, closing off Preston Avenue and the portion of Grady Avenue directly in front of the Dairy Market.

The event is hosted by the Charlottesville Racing Club and University of Virginia Cycling Club and is presented by The Dairy Market. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a series of criterium races, a kids race and a bike parade. The event has a permit from USA Cycling. 

A criterium is a mass start, multi-lap event contested on a closed course where laps are typically a mile or less and include four to six corners. Racers do a predetermined number of laps or race for a predetermined amount of time. The event will include criterium races for adults as well as a juniors event for cyclists ages nine through 18. There are cash prizes for the winners. 

The event is a fundraiser for Charlottesville Community Bikes, a nonprofit bicycle shop that provides free bikes to adults in need and to children under age 12. The organization gave away over 300 bikes to adults and over 1,000 bikes to children in 2020 and 2021.

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Speeding west, this Ukraine hospital train ferries patients to safety

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert