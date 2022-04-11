Preston Ave. and portion of Grady Ave. to be closed off for Saturday bike race

The first Charlottesville Criterium and Bike Fest will be held Saturday, closing off Preston Avenue and the portion of Grady Avenue directly in front of the Dairy Market.

The event is hosted by the Charlottesville Racing Club and University of Virginia Cycling Club and is presented by The Dairy Market. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a series of criterium races, a kids race and a bike parade. The event has a permit from USA Cycling.

A criterium is a mass start, multi-lap event contested on a closed course where laps are typically a mile or less and include four to six corners. Racers do a predetermined number of laps or race for a predetermined amount of time. The event will include criterium races for adults as well as a juniors event for cyclists ages nine through 18. There are cash prizes for the winners.

The event is a fundraiser for Charlottesville Community Bikes, a nonprofit bicycle shop that provides free bikes to adults in need and to children under age 12. The organization gave away over 300 bikes to adults and over 1,000 bikes to children in 2020 and 2021.

