PrepMod flaw led to long lines, cancellations at vaccine clinic

The health district said on its website that it was rescheduling this weekend’s appointments for second doses to Tuesday because it had not yet received vaccines for this weekend.

Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at the UVa Medical Center, during a media briefing Friday, said he and others are watching the shipments closely because there’s a large influx of second doses needed across the state.

“But right now I think that we’re in good shape, especially since we’re using the Pfizer vaccine,” he said. “I think that some of the impacts may be more significant with the Moderna vaccine right now statewide.”

UVa has administered 44,405 doses as of Wednesday, which includes first and second shots. The medical center is switching computer systems and didn’t have more specific data available during this week’s media briefing.

UVa recently opened a vaccine clinic in the former Big Lots at Seminole Square to operate in tandem with the Kmart facility. So far, operations are going well and the site is open once or twice a week for first doses.

“And in addition to that, in this upcoming week, we’ll then be starting to provide second doses of vaccines on some of those same days,” Sifri said. “Of course I think we have to be looking forward to the day when we have a lot more vaccines so that we could have operations that are occurring much more frequently than that.”

