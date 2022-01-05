Power restoration efforts slow going as crews find ‘extensive’ and devastating' damage

Most of those without power in Albemarle County are Dominion customers, according to online tracker PowerOutage.us. Dominion reported Wednesday evening that less than 16,000 customers were out of power after starting the day with more than 17,200 out.

Initially, Curtis said crews had difficulty getting to the damaged power lines, especially those in isolated areas. Dominion crews have been using drones to assist with spotting issues. The damage has included broken cross arms and poles and wires on the ground, which takes long to restore, he said.

“It's so sporadic and spread out and then in very hard to access locations,” he said of the damage. “... In some areas, back in the woods, the trees have fallen and the damage is extensive, but up on the main road, it looks fine.”

Electrical crews have to survey every inch of a power line before turning it back on, which also extends the repair process. Curtis encouraged people to continue checking the online outage map for updates.

Much of Louisa County remained in the dark. Most of the Dominion customers in Louisa were out of power along with those served by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.