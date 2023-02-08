More than 1,100 people in and around downtown Charlottesville were without power for more than two hours Wednesday morning.

The outage affected a swath of the city stretching from North Downtown to Starr Hill, including parts of Rose Hill and 10th & Page as well as the western end of the Downtown Mall, according to a Dominion Energy report.

Dominion said the outage was the result of a failed crossarm, referring to the beam on a utility pole used to support conductors.

That failure was “due to the work being conducted along McIntire Road,” according to a statement from Albemarle County, whose primary office building is located in the dead center of the outage zone.

Power was restored at 12:28 p.m., Dominion Energy told The Daily Progress.

Albemarle County said in a statement that while its offices on the corner of Preston Avenue and McIntire Road were closed during the outage, public safety offices were operating as usual.

“It was about 1,108 people without power,” said Dominion spokeswoman Sharonda Shepard. “They were only out for about 2 1/2 hours due to a failed crossarm near Park Street.”

The neighborhoods affected are home to a variety of shops, restaurants, bars, clubs and residences as well as the 205-room Omni hotel.

While several of the bars and restaurants weren’t as affected as they would have been had the power gone out later in the evening, other businesses said the outage had forced them to shut their doors for at least part of the workday.

The Common House social club on Market Street was closed to members and guests until 3 p.m., when it announced via Instagram that regular programming has been restored.

The front desk staff at the Omni nearby said that the hotel was fortunately not at capacity when the outage struck.

“We’re pretty low. Honestly we’re not even at 40%,” said Stephen Allen at the hotel’s front desk. “I’ve been here since 3. I have literally maybe 12 check-ins left.”

Guests at the Omni in town on business said the outage had thrown off plans and meetings.

“But it looks like everything got sorted out,” Allen said. “There are no complaints as of now.”