Possible four inches of snow Thursday night in Charlottesville area

Central Virginians who love a wintry wonderland are in luck as area residents can expect to see additional snow Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

As the area continues to bounce back from Monday’s storm, which brought up to 15 inches in some communities, meteorologists predict the possibility of another one to four inches beginning Thursday night.

“We're watching this new storm that's coming this way to be prepared for it,” said Kevin Curtis, vice president of electrical transmission and power delivery for Dominion Energy, which is trying to restore power to thousands of area residents after the last snowfall. “Crews are mobilized out in the field already, but the real push is to get lights restored, so everybody can get their heat and their lights back and get back to normal life. And hopefully this next storm is not significant.”

If the new snow wasn’t enough, Charlottesville residents have until 8 a.m. Friday to remove the old. City code requires that property owners remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall’s end, but the time may be extended for snowfalls of more than 12 inches.