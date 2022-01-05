Possible four inches of snow Thursday night in Charlottesville area

Central Virginians who love a wintry wonderland are in luck as area residents can expect to see additional snow Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
As the area continues to bounce back from Monday’s storm, which brought up to 15 inches in some communities, meteorologists predict the possibility of another one to four inches beginning Thursday night.
“We're watching this new storm that's coming this way to be prepared for it,” said Kevin Curtis, vice president of electrical transmission and power delivery for Dominion Energy, which is trying to restore power to thousands of area residents after the last snowfall. “Crews are mobilized out in the field already, but the real push is to get lights restored, so everybody can get their heat and their lights back and get back to normal life. And hopefully this next storm is not significant.”
If the new snow wasn’t enough, Charlottesville residents have until 8 a.m. Friday to remove the old. City code requires that property owners remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall’s end, but the time may be extended for snowfalls of more than 12 inches.
Although Charlottesville did not see a foot of snow, the city declared 8 a.m. on Thursday to be the official end of Monday's event, meaning snow must be removed from sidewalks by 8 a.m. on Friday.
City officials said the snow removal notice was held off until they could consult with Dominion Energy about local outages because many residents may not see the end-of-snow notice if their power was off.
"Failure to see this notice initiates a possible fine, so the city wanted to ensure that as many impacted community members were able to obtain the information as possible," officials said.
If another snow event should occur within the 24 hour window, as is predicted, the time frame for removal resets, according to the release.
That could happen. As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather service issued a winter weather advisory in effect for most of the area from Thursday evening until Friday morning.
Albemarle, Nelson, Fluvanna, Louisa and Orange counties and Charlottesville are under an advisory with possible snow accumulations of one to three inches. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday mid- to late-evening when snowfall rates of one inch per hour are possible, according to the advisory.
Greene and Madison counties could see two to four inches with as much as six inches possible in some areas.
With power out in many locations and winter chill setting in overnight, Louisa County set up shelter at the Louisa County Middle School for overnight stays. Residents can call (540) 967-3496 for more information.
Albemarle County established three area daytime warming centers on Wednesday evening for those impacted by the power outages. The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday — Baker-Butler Elementary School at 2740 Proffit Road, Greenwood Community Center at 865 Greenwood Road in Crozet and Scottsville Community Center at 250 Page Street in Scottsville.
Showers, Wi-Fi and electricity available are available at Baker-Butler, while Wi-Fi and electricity are available at Greenwood and Scottsville community centers.
Charlottesville is not currently planning to open any warming centers.
Residential curbside trash and recycling service in Charlottesville is scheduled to resume on Thursday, but is subject to change due to the possibility of more snow arriving later this week.
The city said residents with trash collection originally scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will not receive service this week.
Trash and recycling questions can be directed to the city's public works department at pwinfo@charlottesville.gov or (434) 970-3830.