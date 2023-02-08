The Be Just home goods store in Charlottesville’s Belmont neighborhood will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the Charlottesville Free Clinic in the second half of February.

Ten percent of Be Just’s in-store and online sales from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28 will be donated, according to a statement from the clinic.

“Thanks to the Free Clinic, folks in our community have somewhere to turn to for their basic healthcare needs,” said Be Just owner Shawn Cossette in the statement. “We are honored to participate in their fundraising campaign.”

Be Just sells home goods, such as pillows, bathroom accessories and gardening decor, at its 407 Monticello Road location in Belmont as well as online at www.bejustcville.com.

The Charlottesville Free Clinic provides free medical care, mental health support, prescription drugs and dental services to the area. To learn more about the clinic, visit www.cvillefreeclinic.org.