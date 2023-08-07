Charlottesville police are searching for Elanoch Taylor and asking for the public’s assistance in locating the 47-year-old woman.

Taylor was reported missing by her family on July 30 and was last heard from between June 3 and 9, when groceries were delivered to her home on 15th Street Northwest but she was not there to receive them, according to police.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5-foot-3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective assigned to the case at (434) 970–3824 or the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.