Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight at the intersection of Preston and Madison avenues that blocked traffic and caused Charlottesville City Schools to delay dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call that 10 shots were fired out of a black Nissan Sentra “across the street” between the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Preston Avenue at 2:40 p.m., police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

The intersection is busy and the surrounding neighborhood is popular, home to several University of Virginia students, Washington Park and Trinity Episcopal Church.

However, there were “no reported injuries at this time,” the police department said in a Facebook post around 3 p.m.

Police are “still investigating” and did not share a suspect description with The Daily Progress.

The aftermath of the shooting shut down the Madison-Preston intersection and surrounding area for about an hour as police collected evidence.

A car accident occurred around the same time as the shooting on Tuesday. Ervin said police are still investigating both incidents and cannot confirm whether they were related.

The shooting triggered a 30-minute delayed dismissal for all city schools and a further delay for bus riders, walkers and bikers at Walker Upper Elementary and Buford Middle Schools

At 3:16 p.m. City Schools sent an email to all Walker and Buford families assuring them that “all students are safe” and that the delays were a result of “police activity in the community.”

Gunfire in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County has taken the lives of 14 people and left 22 others injured since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

The Charlottesville Police Department earlier this year said it was receiving one shots-fired call every day. The police in Albemarle County reported one every other day. According to current and former law enforcement officials, the numbers have eclipsed all statistics in recent memory.