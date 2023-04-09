The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a reported Sunday morning carjacking in Crozet that left a Lyft driver uninjured but without their vehicle.

Officers said they responded to the reported carjacking in the 1200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue in a residential area near downtown Crozet at about 3:11 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a Lyft driver had picked up two individuals in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue in the City of Charlottesville and transported them to Crozet,” the police department said in a statement on Sunday. “After arriving in Crozet, the suspects displayed a firearm and told the Lyft driver to exit the car. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle."

The vehicle was last seen headed toward Jarmans Gap, according to reports.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, police said.

“The two suspects are described as one white male and one black male, teenagers (16- or 17-years-old), and wearing all black clothing,” police said in the statement. “The stolen vehicle is a 4-door, white 2015 Toyota Corolla, displaying a Virginia license plate TXJ-9242.”

Anyone with any information related to this incident or the stolen vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.