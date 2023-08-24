Police are investigating a fatal car crash on U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area southwest of Charlottesville.

Two are confirmed dead. Their identities have not been released.

The Albemarle County Police Department and Fire Rescue said units responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the interstate near Red Hill Road at about 5:22 a.m. Wednesday.

"Two individuals were declared deceased at the scene," the police department said in a statement. "The deceased victims' identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin."

An investigation is ongoing, police said, and more information will be made available in the future.