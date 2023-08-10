Albemarle County police are investigating a Thursday morning car crash on the Route 250 Bypass that took the life of one driver.

Units from the Albemarle County Police Department and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lane of the bypass near the exit ramp for Old Ivy Road at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

“The driver was declared deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement later that day. “The identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.”

The crash remains under investigation.