Virginia State Police have said charges are pending after a fatal car crash on U.S. 29 in Greene County that left one older motorist dead.

The collision occurred at 11:21 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Commerce Drive, authorities said.

“A 2016 Ford Transit van was traveling east on Commerce Drive. As it pulled across Route 29, it pulled into the path of a northbound 2007 Ford Explorer and the two vehicles collided. The impact of the crash caused the Ford Explorer to run off the road and strike a building,” police said in a statement released Friday.

The driver of the Explorer, 66-year-old Roland Jackson of Madison died at the scene; he was not wearing a seat belt. A 62-year-old female passenger who was wearing a seat belt was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the van, 40-year-old Brooks S. Travis of Gordonsville was not injured in the crash. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said an investigation is ongoing while charges are pending.