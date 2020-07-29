A 42-year-old Charlottesville man was found dead in an Albemarle County apartment complex early Wednesday morning and county police say they believe the man may have been the victim of a homicide.
Jermaine Marcus Amos was found lying in the breezeway between apartments at the Timberland Apartments off of Old Lynchburg Road around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators found evidence at the scene to indicate that Amos was killed by someone else. They did not indicate how he was killed but said they believe it was an isolated incident and no threat exists to the general public.
Police ask that anyone with information about the man’s death call Detective Philip Giles at (434) 296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
