Police have identified the two men who died in a car crash on U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area southwest of Charlottesville on Wednesday.

The Albemarle County Police Department has reported that 49-year-old Trena Davis Miller and 74-year-old Janie Lee Davis died at the scene of the crash.

Both were from Long Island, Virginia, a community in Campbell County south of Lynchburg.

The Albemarle County Police Department and Fire Rescue said units responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the interstate near Red Hill Road at about 5:22 a.m. Wednesday.

"Two individuals were declared deceased at the scene," the police department said in a statement. "The deceased victims' identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin."

The matter is still under investigation, according to police.