PlayStation 5 raffle to benefit Charlottesville families in need

Former Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy is teaming up with City of Promise and We Code, Too to provide gift cards to help families in need buy presents for their children over the holiday.
Bellamy is holding a raffle for a PlayStation 5, with proceeds funding the gift cards.
Tickets cost $40 and participants may purchase unlimited entries. The drawing will be held at noon Dec. 19.
The City of Promise is aimed at increasing academic achievement and empowerment in the 10th and Page, Westhaven and Starr Hill neighborhoods.
Every ticket will transfer to one gift card for families who work with City of Promise and live in public housing neighborhoods.
To purchase a ticket, visit tinyurl.com/ps5holidayraffle.
— Staff reports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.