Planning Commission discusses proposed Park Street Christian Church housing project, addresses community concerns

The PHA is applying to the city to rezone the property and will lead efforts to finance the venture and receive low-income housing grants. Rental prices have not been determined yet, but all of the apartments will be considered affordable They will pursue tax credit through Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which accounts for approximately 90% of low-income housing in the United States, but will have to be in line with LITHTC guidelines, which vary.

Wardell said the main concerns he’s heard from the community are increased traffic, adequacy of provided parking and preservation of existing trees, sidewalks and trails on-site. The project team made some changes to the original plan after hearing these concerns in order to avoid critical slopes and limit the number of trees that would have to be removed.

Community members have voiced concerns about parking overflow into the neighboring community of Locust Grove neighborhood. The project has to meet specific parking requirements under zoning laws. PHA Director Sunshine Mathon said the team has evaluated other senior properties that the organization operates in Charlottesville and the surrounding area, such as Carlton Views II and Timberlake Place Apartments to determine an appropriate number of parking spots.

PHA’s informal assessment of the parking needs is around three quarters of a parking spot per apartment.